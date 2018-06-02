Man arrested after €55,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Kildare

Kildare gardaí have arrested a man and seized a quantity of drugs.

officers are investigating the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Shortly after 11.00pm on Friday night, gardaí stopped a man in his 30s at St Mary's Park in Leixlip.

The man was searched and gardaí discovered a quantity of illegal drugs.

MDMA with a street value of €35,000 and cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000.

The man was arrested and detained at Leixlip garda station.

He has been charged and is to appear in court later.