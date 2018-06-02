Man arrested after €55,000 worth of drugs seized in Co Kildare

Gardaí stopped a man in Leixlip and discovered the illegal drugs
Kildare gardaí have arrested a man and seized a quantity of drugs.
officers are investigating the sale and supply of illegal drugs.
Shortly after 11.00pm on Friday night, gardaí stopped a man in his 30s at St Mary's Park in Leixlip.
The man was searched and gardaí discovered a quantity of illegal drugs.
MDMA with a street value of €35,000 and cannabis herb with a street value of €20,000.
The man was arrested and detained at Leixlip garda station.
He has been charged and is to appear in court later.