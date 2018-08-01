Man arrested after €140,000 of cannabis resin seized in Co Leitrim

A man has been arrested after cannabis resin was discovered in Co Leitrim.

It is part of an on going investigation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the northern region, and in particular the Sligo/Leitrim division.

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Shannon stopped a car on Tuesday at around 7:30pm in the Townspark area.

A search of the car was carried out and the resin, with an approximate street value of €135,000, was found.

The driver and only person in the car, a 50-year-old man, was arrested.

He is being held at Carrick-on-Shannon garda station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

In a follow up search of a house in Manorhamilton town, gardaí recovered further cannabis resin valued around €5,000 and a large amount of cash.