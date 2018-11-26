Man appears in court in South Africa in connection with murder of Irish charity worker

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court in South Africa in connection with the murder of a Dublin man there.

60-year-old charity worker John Curran was found stabbed to death at an apartment in Cape Town on November 7th.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the murder on Friday night.

Mitspa Mzakomba Onyoka today appeared in court, with local media reporting that he faces charges of murder and robbery.

He is being held in custody, and is due to appear in court again next Monday.

Mr Curran had recently finished a two-year contract as director of education for Mellon Educate in South Africa.

In a statement after Mr Curran's death earlier this month, CEO Niall Mellon said: "John was much loved by everyone who met him and especially by the thousands of children he helped during his time with Mellon Educate."