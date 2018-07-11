Man appears in court charged with Limerick pub murder

A 41-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in a crowded bar in Limerick last weekend.

Mark Crawford, with an address at Sexton Street North, Thomondgate, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court this morning, charged with murdering 24-year old Patrick ‘Pa’ O’Connor.

The Kileely native received serious stab wounds at Fitzgerald's Bar on Sexton Street North on Saturday night.

He died from his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

In court this morning, no evidence was given in relation to Mr O’Connor’s fatal injuries, however it is understood he was stabbed a number of times in front of onlookers in the pub.

This morning the victim’s mother shouted at the accused in the courtroom.

Mr Crawford wore a grey and black Adidas tracksuit and did not speak during the brief court hearing.

Members of the victim’s family wept throughout proceedings.

Mr Crawford was remanded in custody to appear in court again next Tuesday.

Reporting from David Raleigh