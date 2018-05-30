Man and woman plead guilty to fraud over Grenfell Tower fire

Two people have pleaded guilty to fraud relating to the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Elaine Douglas (5) and Tommy Brooks (52) - both of no fixed abode - pleaded guilty at Isleworth Crown Court on Wednesday.

They pled guilty two counts of fraud by false representation, and one count of seeking leave to remain in Britain via deception.

They have been remanded to be sentenced at the same court on Friday, July 13th.

Following the fire at Grenfell Tower last June, in which 72 people died, Douglas and Brooks came forward and claimed they lived on the 19th floor of the tower.

They informed authorities they were staying with friends on the night of the fire.

They were housed in hotel accommodation and received financial support to the values of stg£67,125.35 (€76,667) for Douglas and £58,396.89 (€66,698) for Brooks.

Metropolitan Police say enquiries subsequently revealed that their stories were false and they did not live at Grenfell Tower.

The Grenfell Tower in London following the blaze | File photo

They were arrested on Tuesday, May 1st on suspicion of fraud and were charged the following day.

Detective Superintendent Matt Bonner, said: "I have spent the last seven days at the commemoration hearings, listening to the sad, harrowing and often inspiring stories about the victims who died because of the fire at Grenfell Tower.

"I have previously described the actions of those who exploited the tragedy for their own personal gain as truly appalling.

Not only have their actions exploited the aid and support intended for those most affected, but they also risk misrepresenting the Grenfell community as they continue to try and come to terms with their grief.

"My thoughts remain with the Grenfell community at this difficult time, the genuine victims who should continue to be at the heart and centre of all we do."