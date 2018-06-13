Man admits having gun and silencer in suspicious circumstances in Dublin

A man has admitted having a gun and silencer in suspicious circumstances in Dublin last September.

Andrew O’Keefe from Drumcliffe Road, Cabra in Dublin was arrested following a confrontation with armed gardaí during which shots were fired.

Armed gardaí were dispatched to Kylemore Way in Inchicore on the afternoon of September 6th last year on foot of information obtained by gardaí investigating gangland crime in Dublin.

They opened fire on a white van that failed to stop at the scene.

The van crashed into a Garda car, and a black handgun with a silencer was discarded by one of two men who fled from it.

It was later found on a footpath wrapped in a plastic bag.

Andrew O’Keefe was arrested as part of the investigation that followed, and was charged with unlawful possession of a 9mm Beretta pistol and nine rounds of ammunition in suspicious circumstances two days later.

He was remanded in custody following his court appearance.

He was brought before the non-jury Special Criminal Court today, where the three judges were told he was entering a guilty plea in relation to the possession of a firearm and silencer.

The 28-year-old’s sentence hearing is due to take place next month, and he has been further remanded in custody until then.