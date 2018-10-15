Man accused of Sean Cox assault says he lashed out after being confronted by another man

A Roma fan on trial for an alleged assault on Liverpool fan Sean Cox has told the jury he lashed out with his belt after being confronted by another man.

Filippo Lombardi denies inflicting grievous bodily harm on the 53-year-old married father-of-three who was left with "catastrophic injuries."

Last April, Sean Cox travelled from his home in Dunboyne, County Meath to Liverpool to watch his team take on Roma in the Champions League.

While walking to Anfield, he was knocked unconscious in what was described in court as an "unprovoked attack."

His brother Martin told the jury last week that he's no longer able to talk properly, only whisper, and he needs help to sit up in his hospital bed.

Sean Cox’s brother Martin Cox arrives at Preston Crown Court for the trial of 21 year-old Roma supporter Filippo Lombardi who is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm: Peter Powell/PA Wire/PA Images

It is the prosecution’s case that a man punched Mr Cox before Filippo Lombardi lashed out with his belt.

From the stand today, the 21-year-old Roma fan said he didn’t see the punch and didn't know the man who threw it.

He said he wrapped his belt around his hand because he felt the situation around the stadium could be dangerous and he only lashed out because he was confronted by a man in a white scarf who wanted to fight him.

It was at this point that he noticed Mr Cox on the ground, but again he insisted he didn't know how he ended up there.

The trial continues.

