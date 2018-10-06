Man Killed in Overnight Gun Attack in Dublin

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Dublin in which a 45 year old man was killed.

The father of two was gunned down as he answered the door at a house in Popintree Crescent in Ballymun just after 11:15pm.

Two men, believed to be armed with handguns, made their getaway on foot and went through Popintree Park and Willow Park Road.

An incident room has been set up at Ballymun Garda Station.

While no motive for the attack has been established, detectives are investigating if there was a link to a shooting in the area in recent weeks.

Superintendent Brian Daly is urging anyone with information on last night's incident to come forward:

"We're making an appeal if anyone saw anyone between 10pm and midnight, anybody acting suspiciously in that particular area.

"If they have dash cams or any other information can they call us on 01 6664400, which is Ballymun Garda Station, or on the Garda Confidential Line, which is 1800 666 111."