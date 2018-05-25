Man (95) arrested on suspicion of murder after carer dies

A 95-year-old man has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of murder, after a carer died in hospital from head injuries.

Detectives believe the 61-year-old woman was wounded at a house where she was working.

Police were called to the property in Islington, north London, at about 7.10am on Thursday.

The woman was then taken to a nearby hospital.

She died at around 11.00am on Friday.

The 95-year-old suspect, who has not been named, has been taken to hospital as a precaution due to a pre-existing condition.

It has not been confirmed if the woman who died was his carer.

London's Metropolitan Police has granted the suspect bail, but he will remain in hospital until he is moved to somewhere "his complex health and care needs can be managed".

The woman's family has been informed and a post-mortem examination is set to take place.

Officers are not seeking any other suspects in connection with the case.