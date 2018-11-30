Man (80) dies after tractor crashes into a ditch in Co Leitrim

Gardaí are investigating a crash in Co Leitrim in which an 80-year-old man died.

It happened at around 1.00pm on Thursday when his tractor struck a ditch, as he drove out of a field onto a local road at Leckaun.

Emergency services and Gardaí attended at the scene, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The crash site has been preserved and examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local coroner was notified and the man's body was taken to University Hospital Sligo.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing, and is appealing to anyone with information to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station at 071-982-0620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.