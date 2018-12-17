Making Spirits Bright: Newstalk is supporting Barnardos' incredible work around the country

Over the past seven days, Newstalk has partnered up with children’s charity Barnardos to highlight the charity's amazing work with vulnerable children and families right around the country.

It's all part of the Making Spirits Bright campaign, which aims to raise much needed funds for disadvantaged children and families this Christmas.

Barnardos works with over 15,000 children and families every year and campaigns for the rights of children across Ireland.

Newstalk spent the week meeting the charity’s staff and volunteers to hear more about the Barnardos team, their challenges and the thousands of children they will support this Christmas.

As part of the campaign, the charity’s new CEO Suzanne Connolly joined Ivan Yates on The Hard Shoulder to discuss her vision for the charity in the coming years.

“Our passion is about delivering effective family support services to children and families who really need us,” she said.

“They are the children who unfortunately are dealing with issues like substance abuse, domestic violence and acrimonious separation.

She said “one in-four or one-in-five children in Ireland” are in real need of the charity’s help – with donations paying for everything from children’s meals, early years support and parenting programmes to Barnardos’ work creating a welcoming environment for vulnerable children.

