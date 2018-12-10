Majority of Irish shoppers abandon mobile transactions if process is too complex

New research has found two-thirds of consumers in Ireland will abandon mobile transactions, if the process is too difficult.

The study from payments firm Elavon says nearly two-thirds (63%) surveyed reported that a poor experience would influence their decision to shop with the brand again.

Chief frustrations included repeatedly re-entering personal details (57%), forced sign-up processes (42%), no payment confirmation and limited payment options (40%).

Other issues were the payment page hanging or server timing out after clicking pay now (37%), being interrupted by multiple new pages or page refreshes (37%) and forms requiring unnecessary or totally irrelevant information and marketing questions (35%).

The research also revealed that almost half of those who buy products online got frustrated when shopping or carrying out payment transactions on their mobile.

This rose to 60% of 18-24-year-olds - while those over the age of 55 get less frustrated, at 43%.

Half of respondents also still prefer to use a website through a mobile browser when shopping online, with only 28% preferring an app.

When asked about when and where they choose to buy on a mobile phone or tablet, 80% still prefer to do this at home - rising to 85% for those who shop on their mobile device at least once a month.

Eric Horgan, is Irish country manager at Elavon: "Our research highlights issues with eCommerce that are not difficult for companies to get right.

"Having a usable and secure website and app, multiple payment options available, and speedy page loading times go a long way to improve the consumer experience.

"Taking customer loyalty for granted is more dangerous than ever - abandoned transactions are just a swipe away."

"Our research reveals the growing sense of frustration among consumers who focus on mobile devices for online shopping, which is felt acutely around the holiday shopping periods.

"This is particularly the case for the 'digital natives' aged 18-24.

"There's a clear opportunity for retailers to optimise their eCommerce platforms as a competitive advantage to strengthen brand loyalty."