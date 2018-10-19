Major operation underway nationwide for National Slow Down Day

A major operation is underway across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.

The 24 hour road safety speed initiative is running from 7.00am on Friday until 7.00am on Saturday.

An Garda Síochána are conducting the enforcement operation, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and others.

The objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on Irish roads.

In terms of road safety, 2017 was the lowest on record with 157 road deaths.

But Gardaí say excessive and inappropriate speed is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions.

This is confirmed by the recent RSA report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012 - which found that excessive speed was a contributory factor in one-third of all fatal collisions during that time.

As a general rule, a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

It's National #SlowDownDay. Gardaí and @RSAIreland are appealing to drivers to reduce their speed and stay safe on the roads. #SpeedKills pic.twitter.com/Ax7VBc7FTi — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 19, 2018

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy is from the Roads Policing Bureau.

He says: "National Slow Down day is about making our roads and our communities safer.

When someone decides to speed they put members of their community at risk, including children, older people, cyclists and other motorists.

"Nobody has the right to do that.

"We have been running the 'Slow Down' safety initiative since 2012 and every time the vast majority of drivers support it by sticking to the speed limit."

"Unfortunately, there are still hundreds who do not, and travel in excess of the speed limit - some significantly so.

"We cannot emphasise enough how much risk this is causing to themselves and others. Each one of these speeding incidents could potentially cause a serious or even fatal road traffic collision."

Speed enforcement zones

Moyagh Murdock is chief executive of the RSA: "I would urge all drivers to show their support for National 'Slow Down' Day and every day by easing off on the accelerator."

The operation consists of high visibility speed enforcement in speed enforcement zones, which number over 1,000, as well as the delivery of a road safety message through the use of national, local and social media.

A range of equipment is also being used such as handheld and tripod mounted laser guns, vehicle mounted speed detection equipment - in both marked and unmarked vehicles - and civilian operated, van mounted Go-Safe safety cameras.

Government departments, local authorities, public and private sector fleet operators have all been invited to participate by circulating employees with the key message to slow down.

As of October 15th 2018, there have been 117 road fatalities - a reduction of three on this date last year.