Major disruption as Dublin City Marathon takes place

The 39th Dublin City Marathon is underway across the city.

Some 20,000 runners are taking part in the race.

International elite distance runners will be competing against Ireland's top athletes.

A number of road closures are in place throughout the day - as well as changes to public transport routes.

Merrion Square North has been closed.

Dublin Bus diversions are in effect from Friday October 26th until the last bus on Saturday October 27th.

While Luas services are delayed to allow participants to cross the tracks.

The company says this will effect Green Line services until 9.30am.

Then Red Line services will be hit at Blackhall Place, where it is expected that there will be will be delays.

Luas says: "Unfortunately due to the nature of the event we are unable to provide an exact time, the organisers and the Gardaí have informed us that they will work with us in an effort to reduce the impact on the line."

Dublin City Council says rolling road closures are also in place throughout Saturday.

Reminder: The Dublin City Marathon takes place today with widespread traffic restrictions in the city for the duration: visit :https://t.co/ts2lx9PV0x for road closures — Traffic Mgmt. Centre (@DCCTraffic) October 28, 2018

The route for the marathon over the last number of years has remained the same, with only small changes to the start and finish areas.

It is going from Fitwilliam Street Upper through Stephen's Green towrds Terenure and the UCD Flyover - before finishing at Merrion Square.