Major Halloween festival gets underway in Dublin city

A major Halloween community festival is underway in Dublin's north inner-city this October 31st.

Hundreds of local families are attending the event, based on Killarney, Sean MacDermott and Buckingham Streets, which is organised by Dublin City Council.

Sean MacDermott and Killarney Streets are being pedestrianised for the duration.

The event is celebrating the area's links with 'Dracula' creator Bram Stoker.

Starting at 6.00pm, a parade of up to 80 small children wearing Dracula capes and carrying glow sticks will arrive on Killarney Street accompanied by the Garda Band.

The traffic on Amiens Street will give way to the children, as they walk down the road and onto Buckingham Street before arriving at their destination.

The Halloween Spooktacular on Sean MacDermott and Killarney Streets includes fairground attractions and rides, hand-made decorations and a main stage where the children will be greeted by Dracula himself.

Two haunted houses will also be open to the public, including the Bram Stoker house - where a plaque was laid to the author last week to mark the six years he lived on Buckingham Street.

And the public will get to look inside the house for the first time.

A 'Love at First Bite' Dracula wedding party will welcome people onto the street, entertain with fire eating and encourage both young and old to get into the 'spirit' of Halloween.

There will also be a free fireworks display at Balbriggan Harbour in Fingal from 7.30 pm.

Meanwhile people are being urged to only go to one of the many public fireworks displays nationwide.

The Department of Justice is reminding the public they can cause serious injury and damage.

