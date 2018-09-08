Maith an madra: Presidential dog steals the show at women's hockey team reception

President Michael D Higgins hosted a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday in honour of the Irish women's field hockey team.

The team made history this summer, becoming the first Irish team to reach a senior world cup final in any field sport.

However it wasn't sport or ceremony that grabbed the limelight at the event - it was Bród.

Image: © 2018 President of Ireland

The president's Bernese Mountain Dog stole the show, with the guests crowding around him for selfies.

The Madraí an Uachtaráin, Shadow and Bród, have been no strangers to the news - featuring in many garden party photos.

Image: © 2018 President of Ireland

Earlier this year, President Higgins organised a similar reception for the men's rugby team, and for the Irish athletes participating in the 2018 Gay Games.

On the women's field hockey team performance, President Higgins said: "I wish to offer my warmest congratulations to the Irish women's hockey team on their historic achievement of winning the silver medal at the World Cup.

Image: © 2018 President of Ireland

"To reach the final was a fantastic accomplishment and to do so with such skill, dedication and team spirit is truly inspirational.

"This team has broken new ground for Irish hockey and Irish sport and their momentous achievement will encourage young women and men all around the island of Ireland to take up sport."