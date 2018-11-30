Macron warns Saudi Arabia that Khashoggi investigation must include international experts

French President Emmanuel Macron has told the crown prince of Saudi Arabia that Europe will insist on the inclusion of international experts in the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A spokesperson for President Emmanuel Macron said he addressed the killing in a “very firm” manner during a five-minute exchange with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

The Élysée official told the Reuters news agency that President Macron also highlighted the need for a political solution to the ongoing crisis in Yemen.

He said European nations had agreed to send a united message about the need for an open and honest investigation into the murder and President Macron was not going to sidestep the opportunity to speak to the Saudi Crown Prince one-on-one.

“We were not going to play hide and seek for 48 hours, it wouldn’t make any sense,” the official said.

“If we’re here and he’s at the table, let’s be frank and not indulgent. Things that need saying will be said.”

Video footage of the meeting posted online shows the two men speaking face-to-face in hushed tones.

It is difficult to make out what is being said; however at one point Crown Prince bin Salman tells the French president, “Don’t worry” to which President Macron replies, “I am worried.”

President Macron also complains, “you never listen to me” to which the Saudi crown prince replies: “No, I listen of course.”

At the end of the conversation President Macron says “I am a man of my word.”

The Élysée spokesperson said it was the first time the pair had met since Mr Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor has said the Washington Post columnist was murdered by lethal injection before his body was dismembered and removed from the building.

The kingdom has arrested 21 people in connection with the murder – five of whom are facing the death penalty.

The country has insisted that the men will face justice in Saudi Arabia – and will not be extradited.

Investigations by both the Turkish Government and the US CIA have determined that Crown Prince bin Salman was behind the murder – however the prosecutor has insisted he knew nothing about it.

US President Donald Trump has face stiff criticism from at home and abroad for his continued support of the Saudi regime – despite the findings of his own intelligence agency.