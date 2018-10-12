MOVIES AND BOOZE: Some pink fizz from Wales to whet your whistle!

Ancre Hill Sparkling Rose, Monmouth, Wales

66% Pinot Noir and 34% Chardonnay this is a delicious traditional method sparkling wine from Monmouth in Wales.

Made by Richard & David Morris, a father & son team, who are committed to biodynamic viticulture this is an incredibly adventurous project in such a cool part of the world for grape growing.

This is dry and fine with a well-integrated mousse and bright strawberry and cherry fruit aromas

Peter Jakob Kuhn Quarzit Riesling, Rheingau, Germany

A domaine that has been in the family for over 200 years, legacy is of huge importance, hence their biodynamic farming.

Made by Peter Jakob Kuhn and his son Peter Bernhard, this is an incredible dry Riesling from soil of clay & loam with quartz running through. Nervy and mineral this is a superb crisp fine Riesling.