MOVIES & BOOZE: Some sunny wines to brighten your weekend

Vinuva Organic Nero d’Avola Sicily

Vinuva Nero d’Avola is a mouth-filling organic wine, true expression of Sicily, a region blessed with consistent bright sunshine. Nero d’Avola is a native grape from the island grown on a calcareous soil, which can give extremely elegant wines.

Vinuva Nero d’Avola presents aromas of black and red berries and dried fruits with notes of chocolate.

Available at Donnybrook Fair, WineOnline, Bradleys in Cork €16.95

Tenuta di Carleone Chianti Classico Tuscany

“The winery is right in the middle of Chianti Classico, within the original borders of the Chianti storico. So we decided to honour the area and make a 100% Sangiovese that expresses our little corner of Radda in Chianti.”

Organic and biodynamic principles are implemented in the vineyard. Nothing is added to the wines, the grappa or the olive oil. No yeast and no fining agents are used.

Classic Sangiovese with sour cherry and fresh rolling tobacco complexity.

Available at Green Man Wines, McHughs, Alex Findlater in Limerick €30RRP