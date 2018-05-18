MOVIES & BOOZE: Some Sparkle for the Royal Wedding Weekend

Ingata New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

Available from Carry Out off licenses nationwide

History: Classic Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc.

Viticulture: Traditional New Zealand conven-tional viticulture.

Vinification: Vinified and matured in tempera-ture controlled stainless steel vats

Maturation: Stainless steel vats.

Tasting Note 1: Bright, elegant, classic style of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

Tasting Note 2: Pale lemon colour with an aromatic nose of gooseberry and passion fruit. On the palate exotic guava, elderflower and citrus. Clean, fresh acidity with excellent balance of freshness and intense fruitiness

Food match: Perfect as an aperitif or alongside seafood, grilled fish and white meats. Also worth trying with soft goats cheese.