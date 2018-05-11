MOVIES & BOOZE: Planning a cinema trip this weekend?

Sherlock Gnomes (G) ***

Sherlock Gnomes comes from the people who brought us the equally puntastic Gnomeo and Juliet a few years ago, and features those central characters within a new story.

London’s most famous detective is brought into the mix in this movie, a move that doesn’t make the most of such potential. But there's enough going on here to amuse younger kids.

Now very much a couple - though they don’t always see eye to eye - Gnomeo (James McAvoy) and Juliet (Emily Blunt) move to London with their friends and family for new adventures.

Their main concern is getting the garden they call home ready in time for the spring. But when they discover that a mysterious, nasty character is secretly kidnapping gnomes all over the city, they become fearful for their own safety.

There’s only one gnome to call in such a crisis and that is the debonair Sherlock Gnomes (Johnny Depp) who is a top-class clue finder and his own greatest fan. Accompanied by his trusty sidekick Watson, he’s drafted in and tasked with solving the case.

The movie presents genuinely amusing situations and milks its literary character for just enough jokes, and the animation is very colourful and child friendly.

Perfectly enjoyable and watchable then - but with more wit and originality, this series could be, and needs to be, something more special.

Anon (16) ***

HE’S PREVIOUSLY brought us high-concept sci-fi movies like The Truman Show and Gattaca. Now filmmaker Andrew Niccol sets his camera on the jittery world of digital espionage, where people are forced to reveal everything about their daily lives.

Set in a world where everyone is compelled to share their identity and day-to-day activities through their digital data, this is a time where there is no such thing as privacy but where crime has almost ceased to exist.

Within this regime there works a crime team headed by Sal Frieland (Clive Owen), a detective who uses personal data to detect the risk of, and thwart, potential crime.

When the team is mystified by a series of unsolved murders where the killer or killers appears to have hacked the system to protect themselves, they examine date to see who could be the culprit. In doing so they discover a mysterious, unnamed woman (Amanda Seyfried) who has no identity and no data history, threatening the very foundation of their system.

It’s an intriguing and entertaining movie that gradually unravels in the final half hour.