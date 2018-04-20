MOVIES & BOOZE: Fancy a tipple this weekend?

Masianco Pinot Grigio e Verduzzo Delle Venezie IGT 2016

Masi’s most up-to-date Italian white is also the estate’s white “Supervenetian,” a wine of great personality. Masianco Pinot Grigio delle Venezie blends the elegant, fruity and rich aromas of this grape, cultivated in Friuli, with the structure, poise and body of the native Verduzzo, picked slightly over-ripe and mature. Pinot Grigio comes from the Castions di Strada vineyard, with sedimentary soil of loose clay and gravel. Each variety is handled separately; Pinot Grigio is picked end of August, vinified for 25 days at 50-59°F to enhance fresh aromas, with partial malolactic. Verduzzo is harvested end of September, then further ripened on racks for 3 weeks to enhance concentration. After short cryomaceration, the Verduzzo is fermented in stainless steel tanks for 3 months and transferred to barriques where it completes malolactic.

2016 is the year when consistency and stability returned to climatic conditions, with no excesses in terms of temperature or humidity. Hot, sunny days and cool nights made for ideal ripening conditions; the grapes finished completely healthy and with sugar and acidity levels good enough to make this one of the best vintages of the last 50 years. Picking on the Tenute Strà del Milione in Friuli began at the end of August.

Bright straw yellow with golden reflections. Fresh and elegant on the nose with hints of ripe peaches and tropical fruit combined with delicate touches of honey and vanilla. Elegant and well balanced on the palate: the Pinot Grigio grapes give it freshness and lively acidity, while the lightly-dried Verduzzo grapes give structure and complexity. Long and intense on the finish.

An ideal aperitif, this wine is perfect with hors d’oeuvres, fish, and white meats. This medium-bodied white has great personality, well-suited to modern cuisine.

Pinot Gris Classic 2013

Pinot Gris truly dry and gastronomic which reveals itself at the table! Rich and rounded, although still dry, it is ideal with terrines, white meats and fish in sauce. Of all the Alsace varieties, Pinot Gris has the greatest ageing potential.

THE VINTAGE

Rarely have we seen a vintage subject to so many variations in the weather.

The season started late with a damp spring and coulure, causing a smaller than usual crop. High temperatures and exceptional summer weather brought the grapes to perfect levels of maturity. Right from the start of our harvest on 1 October the grapes were very healthy and ripe, and so 2013 was a classic Alsace vintage of intense, pure, well balanced wines.

Uneven weather at the very end of the harvest prevented any significant production of Late Harvest wines.

Rich and full but still dry, it perfectly matches with terrines, white meats and fish in sauce. The most discreet of all varieties in primary aromas, it enjoys the best aging potential.

VINEYARDS & VINIFICATION

Harvested exclusively by hand from clay and limestone vineyards in a dozen of the most favoured localities in and around Riquewihr with a high percentage of estate grapes.

The grapes are taken in small tubs to the presses, which are filled by gravity, without any pumping or other mechanical intervention. After pressing, the must is decanted for a few hours, then fermented in temperature-controlled barrels or vats (at 18 to 24°C). The wine is racked just once, before natural clarification during the course of the winter. The following spring, the wine is lightly filtered just before bottling, and the bottles are then aged in our cellars until released for sale.

The whole production of this wine is closed with DIAM the cork without the risk of cork taint.

The bouquet is soft and supple, intense, characteristically open and expressive, with fully ripe fruit notes, apricot, greengage, liquorice stick, a touch of buttery brioche, sesame seed, pistachio and fresh hazelnut.

Sea or river fish in sauce, crayfish or lobster, or spicy dishes, lamb curry, red mullet fillet with curcuma, monkfish with saffron. This wine will also go well with poultry, pheasant and white meats, veal cutlet with wild mushrooms or game terrine