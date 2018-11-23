MOVIES & BOOZE: Wonderfully bright wines fro your weekend

Craven Clairette Blanche 2016, Stellenbosch, South Africa



Craven Clairette – an odd white grape variety that has had a long history in Stellenbosch but much of it has been ripped out in favour of more famous varieties such as Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.

Luckily this little block in the Polkadraai is still in the ground and is said to be one of, if not the last block in Stellenbosch. Naturally, wanting to make wines from Stellenbosch it was a no-brainer to make a wine from these grapes.

This is a wonderfully bright, textural white wine crafted by husband and wife duo Mick & Jeanine Craven.

Matsu El Picaro 2017, Toro, Spain

Matsu El Picaro – Tempranillo from a warmer part of Spain than the famous region of Rioja.

El Pícaro is a young signature wine, with refinement in barrel for three months, which comes as a direct result of biodynamic viticulture methods and an absolute respect for nature. El Pícaro embodies the younger generation, incorporating the distinctive traits of the character it represents: young, strong, brave, with a lot of nerve and a wild side.

This is rich and full bodied made from 80-90 year old vines giving extra complexity.

