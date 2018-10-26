MOVIES & BOOZE: Unsure what to see in the cinema this weekend?

Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) ***

RAMI MALEK DELIVERS a star-making turn in Bohemian Rhapsody, a highly entertaining though problematic biopic about British rockers Queen and the charismatic Freddie Mercury.

The fact that this movie falls to biopic conventions and wobbles in its opening hour could well be connected to problems with the production. (Credited director Bryan Singer parted ways with the production before filming was completed). But when it settles down the movie soars, thanks largely to Malek’s terrific performance as Mercury. The finale, a recreation of much of Queen’s memorable Live Aid performance, is spectacular.

It’s a far cry, thankfully, from a humdrum opening half hour, where the film looks set to be a clichéd rock biopic which feels all too conventional.

It’s an unconvincing opening that spends too much time in setting out its stall, but it’s when the band gets together the fun begins. The band members have a great camaraderie and stand up for and support each other, but musically they are both different and competitive, all pushing for their songs to be included on albums. It’s this collaborative process, fuelled by an honest rivalry, that makes for some of the film’s best moments.

Another strong story arc relates to the relationship between Mercury and a great love of his life, Mary Austin (Sing Street’s Lucy Boynton). They form a deep domestic union, and the gradual dawning that Mercury is attempting to suppress his true sexuality makes for some of the film’s most moving and powerful scenes.

Katie (12A) ****

WITH FILMS like When Ali Came to Ireland and Saviours under his belt, documentary maker Ross Whitaker has previous form when it comes to telling stories of the boxer and their challenges both inside and out of the ring.

He tells Katie Taylor’s story as this character study tells of Taylor’s extraordinary successes, the drama of her efforts to win her second Olympic Gold medal at Rio, and her decision to enter the tough world of professional boxing, without her father and mentor Pete at her side.

While there is a wealth of childhood photos and stories of her achievements so far, it’s as a fly-on-the-wall account of Taylor’s new journey in the professional sport that this film fares best.

While Taylor remains a shy interviewee, there’s a purity to how she lets her boxing do the talking, rather than the strutting and trash-talking of some of her peers. By getting up close to the athlete both in her training routines and in the ring, Whitaker gets a real sense of her potency and power.