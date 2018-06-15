MOVIES & BOOZE: Some Delicious Wines For Your Weekend!

Here on Movies & Booze we are taking a look at two delicious Australian wines for lovers of both red and white.

19 Crimes The Banished Dark Red

Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz grapes are the highlight of this 19 Crimes The Banished Dark Red wine. Hailing from Australia, the original penal colony, this vineyard takes its moniker from the crimes that caused British & Irish citizens to be banished here. Don't let the name of the vineyard or the wine fool you, however; it exceeds expectations in taste and value. Pairs well with heavily seasoned or very spicy beef and fancy small game dishes.

SILVER LABEL CHARDONNAY (2011)

The cool climate coastal region of Robe in South Australia was chosen to provide fruit for wolf blass silver label chardonnay delivering an elegant wine with bright citrus fruit flavors and a find mineral structure.

The fruit was harvested with good natural acidity and fresh flavors in the

cool of the night to retain delicacy. After gentle pressing the juice was cold

settled then racked for fermentation. The fermentation was initiated in tank,

then transferred to seasoned and new French oak. Selected batches were kept

unsulphured and were stirred regularly to allow for natural partial malolactic

fermentation to contribute mouthfeel and texture.