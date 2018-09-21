MOVIES & BOOZE: Intense and juicy autumn wines

Now that Autumn is undeniably here I thought we would feature two unique wines. A hand-made white Garnacha from Spain followed by a lovely full bodied Malbec from Australia!

2017 Botijo Rojo Garnacha Blanca (Valdejalon, Spain) €13.99

This wine is made by a Spanish Master of Wine Fernando Moro, one of Spain’s rising wine stars. He started his career working as an industrial engineer, his wife introduced him to wine and from there he was on the fast track to a career in wine. He started his winery Frontonia with two business partners, making quality wine in Valdejalon in Aragon. With very little money and lots of hard work they succeeded in putting this small wine region on the map with their wonderful wines made from Garnacha (Grenache) both red and white. Moro became an MW in 2017.

This is a handmade wine. Made in small batches in traditional concrete vessels in a tiny winery in the special region of Valdejalón, located in Aragón between Campo de Borja and Calatayud. This is perfect terroir for the Garnacha grape and Botijo Rojo is an outstandingly fresh and fruity expression of the grape.

Everything about this wines is premium – including the label which has been designed by award-winning Spanish label designer Marta Lojo and depicts a “botijo”, the traditional Spanish water vessel used in the vineyards to quench the grape-pickers’ thirst.

This wine Botijo Rojo Garnacha, is an oaked wine made from old vine white Garnacha (Grenache) Grenache blanc is a variety of white wine grape that is related to the red grape Grenache. It is mostly found in Rhône wine blends and in northeast Spain.

This pale yellow white has intense aromatic white flower aromas, and flavours of lime and grapefruit. It was left on its lees for 3 months to give a more rounded mouthfeel. This is a dry, crisp wine with wonderful floral and grapefruit flavours that last forever. A real find!

2017 Katnook 10 Acres Malbec €21.95 (on offer €14.95 to Sun 23rd Sept)

Malbec is not a grape you associate with Australia, neglected in France as a lesser blending grape, Malbec was resurrected and championed in Argentina as single varietal and has achieved global recognition and huge popularity . It is now having a resurgence in Australia.

Malbec was originally planted in the 19th century in Australia, by The Potts Family of Bleasdale in Langthorne Creek during the late 1800’s. In fact, Bleasdale's first ever single varietal wine in 1961 was a Malbec.

Viticulture has long been part of the tradition of the south east corner of South Australia where Coonawara is situated. The predominately maritime climate coupled with patches of the famous 'terra rossa' soil provides ideal conditions for growing vines. Many of Australia's premium red wines made from Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon and blends are born in the vineyards of Coonawarra, so it’s a no brainer to plant Malbec here.

Katnook show that the Coonawarra region of South Australia can produce top-notch Malbecs. This Malbec expresses the rich Coonawara terroir and is a full bodied wine with notes of juicy plum and cherry fruit with a hint of mocha and coffee. Pair with steak and posh chips!.

O’Briens have this in their Autumn sale at the bargain price of €14.95. The sale finishes on Sunday so make sure you avail of this great offer before then.

