MOVIES & BOOZE: Going to the cinema this weekend?

The House With A Clock In Its Walls

Based on John Bellairs’ book of the same name, “The House With A Clock In Its Walls” is a tale about a young orphan, Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) who moves in with his eccentric Uncle Jonathan (Jack Black), in the weirdest, most fabulous house ever. But this is not just a house of fun, this house has a clock that could end the world as we know it. It is up to Lewis, his Uncle and the equally eccentric but also fabulous neighbour,Florence Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett) to find it, take on the bad guys and save the world.

Famed horror director, Eli Roth, has described this as his gateway horror film for young people. But it is more than just spooky, it is fun, over the top and will be a long lasting lovely experience in a child’s film memory.

Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan and Owen Vaccaro are the reason why this film works as well as it does. In any other hands, this fun script, over the top moments and madness could have been farcical rather than enjoyable.

I am not quite sure who this film is aimed at, the studios say it is for 10 year olds, but I feel they may be a bit too old for this fantastical, whimsical, film. However, the younger kids may be a bit freaked out by some of the darker scenes. That said, there are fabulous characters, ridiculous scenarios and subtle, empowering, messages that leaves you feeling that you can achieve anything at all, you are in fact indomitable - what more can you ask for from a film?!

The Little Stranger

Lenny Anrahamson and Domhnall Gleeson re-team in the Goth/Thriller, “The Little Stranger”.

Gleeson is Dr Faraday, a young doctor who has always had a fascination with the “Ayres Manor”. When he is called in to see to some of the manor’s residents, strange things begin to happen.

This is Abrahamson’s first film after his critical acclaimed, and Oscar nominated film “Room”. Even before all of “Room’s” success, he has said that this is the film he wanted to make next. In “The Little Stranger” he has made a visually stunning, sometimes unnerving and creepy film.

The cast he has put together to carry out his vision are outstanding. They are the reason you stick with this somewhat slow burner of a film. I could watch Domhnall Gleeson do anything onscreen – throw in acting comrades like Ruth Wilson, Charlotte Rampling and Will Poulter and you are hooked.

That said, it really is a slow burner and will not be for everyone. However if you want to watch a film that is beautifully shot, great understated performances and experience subtle angst that leaves you with a creepy feeling then this film is for you.