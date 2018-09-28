MOVIES & BOOZE: 1000 years of beer

PAST AND PRESENT

Today, we are looking at about 1000 years of the history of beer. History has shaped the world, and had a major influence on how the history of many nations has developed. The two beers that we have to taste today reflect two key aspects of the history of beer over this time – Delirium Argentum, as a distinctly hoppy beer, highlights the importance of hops in beer, and Averbode Blonde Abbey beer reflects how power plays and the influence of power centres across Europe has been developed and influenced by beer in history.

Beer and History –

Taxes on beer have had a pivotal effect on history. Beer taxes financed the British Royal Navy, which lead to the development of the British Empire. Between 1750 and 1800, tax revenue from indirect taxes quadrupeled – from £5 million sterling to £20 million sterling (and this was when a million pounds sterling was considered to be a lot of money). The British established a comprehensive system for documenting and collecting taxes, and collecting taxes from beer was a key element of this tax revenue. The British further recognised that drinking wine lined the pockets of other coutries – the French and other European nations – and so they encouraged the brewing of beer, particular porter. The more beer that the British drank, the more money the government had to pay for their navy, which in turn allowed them to develop their Empire.

Similarly, in medieval times the Catholic Church gained much tax revenue from gruit. Gruit refers to herbs and spices that were used as an additive in beer. Historically, the key distinction between the two major groups of beer was the distinction between beer and ale – beer referred to beer brewed with hops, which ale refered to a similar beverage that was brewed with gruit. Which hops appear in history around 700 to 800 AD, and while hops have been found to be an excellent ingredient to use in brewing, their use was limited for quite some time. Part of the reason for this is that hops were a substitute for gruit. If brewers were to use hops, then they did not need to use gruit, and this could threaten the tax revenue that could be achieved by the Church. The ‘Gruitrecht’ was the system used for collecting taxes on gruit, and the Catholic church maintained a monopoly on the gruitrecht.

Around the 13th century, hops become more of a feature in beer. The use of hops allowed brewers to avoid the Gruitrecht – to avoid the taxes associated with the use of gruit in beer. The Hanseatic League was the basis for a political powerhouse across Northern Europe. Hamburg was a very successful town within this league, and the town of Hamburg was nicknamed “Brauhaus der Hansa” – the Brewing House of the Hanseatic League. As Hamburg brewers grew to enjoy success with hopped beers, this success did not go unnoticed. Brewers from other Northern German trade towns such as Bremen, Wismar and Hannover started brewing hopped beers. The town of Einbeck not only capitalised on this opportunity, but also became the birthplace of a distinctive German style of beers – bock beers. Giving permission to brew beer was often the basis of the foundation of a city state across Europe around the middle of the 2nd millennium.

In current times, beer has come to the centre of the development of current history again. Indirectly, particularly in Ireland, beer and alcohol taxes often form the backbone of tax revenues for countries. Interestingly, the use of hops has become one of the defining characteristics of the craft beer movement in the U.S. While the craft beer movement has not related to political power in the current time, it has been a reflection of consumer power. Beer drinkers – reacting to global multinational corporations that have been systematically seeking to control and monopolise brewing across the world, has become the basis for differentiating flavour in beer, and has become a foundation for differentiating craft beers – the basis for their growth.

Delirium Argentum –

Beer Style - Blonde Abbey Beer

Alcohol by Volume - 7.5% a.b.v.

Brewed by - De Huyghe Brewery

Brewed in - Melle, Ghent, Belgium

Delirium Argentum was brewed to mark the 25th anniversary of the creation of Delirium Tremens. In so doing, the De Huyghe brewery has maintained a lot of the character that has made Delirium Tremens so popular, but also taken on an influence that is inspired by more hoppy beer styles.

Belgian beers are sometimes known because they are a touch above average strength. Yeast is the ingredient in beer that is responsible for converting sugar in the unfermented beer into alcohol and carbon dioxide. Alcohol – one of the key outputs of fermentation – has a two edged dimension to its nature. As well as being produced by yeast fermenting sugars, alcohol also inhibits fermentation. As the alcohol is produced during fermentation, so too does this alcohol slow down the ability of the yeast to ferment more sugar. In order to be able to produce higher strength beers, special yeasts are needed that are more alcohol tolerant. Belgian ale yeasts are often particularly alcohol tolerant, but they are also characterised by some amazing fermentation flavours that they can develop.

The foundation for these fermentation flavours in Delirium Argentum is the malt and hop base for the beer. Delrium Argentum presents with a deep amber colour, and a full, slightly off white head. This colour belies the malt flavour in this beer – there is a distinct toffee/caramel sweetness from the malt in the beer that becomes toffee apple as it combines with fermentation flavours. This malt sweetness is balanced by a notable hop character in the beer. Bitterness develops into the finish of the beer which combines with a certain amount of nuttiness and directly balances the caramel sweetness. The hop character is developed with complex hop flavours and aromas – floral, meadow flowers, pepperming and tobacco come through, and these hop aromas integrate combine and complement the fermentation flavours that are deliciously rich and complex.

The fermentation flavours in this beer are complex and varied. Fruit flavours come through – in particular apple, which comes through as both fresh Golden Delicious and also carmelised apple. Juicy fruits are also present. Belgian spice develops in the fermentation flavours – warming clove, white pepper, nutmeg and allspice.

This beer has a medium body – the layers of flavour combine in a pleasant luscious mouthfeel which is immediately balanced by carbonation. Delirium Argentum is bottle conditioned – sometimes described by Begians as ‘refermented in the bottle’. As well as complex secondary fermentation flavours, carbonation develops in the bottle. This carbonation gives a buzz on the mouth which balances the luscious mouthfeel of the body – at the same time, the body has a depth of body which is also lightened and lifted by the carbonation of the beer. The finish of Argentum is very clean – layers of flavour develop during tasting, and as one finishes each mouthfeel, the flavours clean off the palate leaving one eager for another mouthful.

Brewed as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Delirium Tremens, this beer is a celebration of the combination of hop flavours with a deep malt character and superb Belgian ale yeast fermentation flavours.

Averbode –

Beer Style - Blonde Abbey Beer

Alcohol by Volume - 7.5% a.b.v.

Brewed by - De Huyghe Brewery

Brewed in - Melle, Ghent, Belgium

Abbey beers are a throwback to the time when the control of brewing beers was entirely under the control of monasteries across Europe. Historically, beer was a source of power in Europe – a source of tax revenue, and often the basis for establishing city states. In some cases, the control of brewing was one of the key factors in establishing the position of the government of a locale.

Abbey beers work to reflect to this time, but work in reverse. Breweries brew beers under an abbey label, and in return for the use of the name, the brewery contributes to the work and upkeep of the abbey – an amount of money, which is equivalent to what was termed a ‘tithe’ is paid for beer sold under an abbey label.

Just as abbey beers reflect the history of beer in Europe, so too do Belgian abbey beers reflect the culture of Belgian brewing. Averbode is a Blonde Abbey beer – brewed to have a bright, deep gold colour and full white head. While Averbode has 7.5% a.b.v., the alcohol content is not the central element of the flavour – complex fermentation flavours form the backbone of this beer.

Honey sweetness forms a foundation for an array of fruit flavours in this beer. Green apple and peach are in evidence, but interestingly these light-coloured fruit flavours are balanced by dark fruit flavours – currants, raisins and blackcurrant that develops and lingers into the finish of the beer. These fruit flavours are distinctly juicy. Belgian spice is in evidence in this beer – cinnamon and clove are present. Averbode has a luscious body which is complemented by mouthwatering fruit flavours and lightened by a distinct buzz of carbonation.

Averbode is a deliciously fruity blonde abbey beer balanced with Belgian ale spice flavours.



