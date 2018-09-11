Lucinda Creighton appointed to Horse Sport Ireland board

Former Renua Ireland leader Lucinda Creighton has been appointed to the board of Horse Sport Ireland.

She is one of three new appointments to the board, made by Agriculture Minister Michael Creed and Transport Minister Shane Ross.

Ms Creighton will receive a salary of €8,100, as well as travel and subsistence allowances for journeys undertaken to attend meetings.

According to Horse Sport Ireland, board members have to attend approximately nine half-day board meetings per year.

Clare Hughes and Mary Lambkin-Coyle were also named as 'ordinary board members' to the board.

This follows on from the recent appointment of Joe Reynolds as chair of the new board.

Commenting on the appointments, Minister Creed said: "I am very pleased that Lucinda, Mary and Clare have agreed to take on these roles as board members of the new board of Horse Sport Ireland.

"Their combined knowledge and experience can only add a positive new dimension and dynamic to the board and I am confident that together with the new Chairman Joe Reynolds they will continue to build and expand the sport horse industry in this country".

Ms Creighton has a lifelong interest in horses and extensive legislative, public policy and public administration experience.

She has served as a member of Dublin City Council, and was also a member of Dáil Éireann in the role of Minister for European Affairs.

She set-up the political party Renua Ireland, which failed to secure a seat in the 2016 general election.

Ms Creighton also lost her Dublin South-East seat in the same election.

Mary Lambkin, who has extensive knowledge of corporate governance, has served as Dean of the UCD School of Business - and is currently chairperson of Barclaycard International Payments Ltd.

Clare Hughes has a number of successful business start-ups.