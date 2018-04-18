Love Both group launches campaign calling for 'No' vote in Eighth Amendment referendum

The Love Both group has launched their campaign for a 'No' vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.

They claim removing the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution would allow abortion on demand.

Six TDs - Mattie McGrath, Declan Breathnach, Michael Healy-Rae, Eamon O’Cuiv, Kevin O’Keefe and Peter Fitzpatrick - were among those at today's launch.

Spokesperson Cora Sherlock warned against a 'Yes' vote at today's launch.

She argued: "A vote for repeal is a vote for one of the deadliest abortion laws ever proposed. It's a proposal that obliterates the right to life of unborn babies."

Katie Ascough launching the Love Both campaign for a No vote in the abortion referendum pic.twitter.com/AjyvpI2WQP — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 18, 2018

Aine Kierans said she's changed her mind on abortion after having scans when having her own child.

She said: "The baby was nine weeks old, and it was stretching and jumping... arms and legs and arms and feet were so clearly discernible."

'Not feel like a criminal'

Earlier another woman, Laura, described her own experience of travelling to the UK for an abortion - and argued why she believes repealing the Eighth Amendment will make medical care easier for women.

Speaking to the Pat Kenny Show, Laura - who is supporting the 'Together For Yes' campaign - observed: "The whole experience of even ending my pregnancy would have been different.

"Getting after care wouldn't have been as hard either. I wouldn't have been ashamed to admit to a GP or to a doctor in hospital that I had an abortion, and not feel like a criminal."

She added: "I do respect the right to life, totally. But sometimes when you're put in a situation, you have to make the best decision for yourself."

With just over five weeks to polling day, both sides continue to set out their stalls.

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice