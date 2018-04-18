Love Both group launches campaign calling for 'No' vote in Eighth Amendment referendum

Separately, a 'Yes' supporter described her own experience of travelling to the UK for an abortion
The Love Both group has launched their campaign for a 'No' vote in the upcoming abortion referendum.
They claim removing the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution would allow abortion on demand.
Six TDs - Mattie McGrath, Declan Breathnach, Michael Healy-Rae, Eamon O’Cuiv, Kevin O’Keefe and Peter Fitzpatrick - were among those at today's launch.
Spokesperson Cora Sherlock warned against a 'Yes' vote at today's launch.
She argued: "A vote for repeal is a vote for one of the deadliest abortion laws ever proposed. It's a proposal that obliterates the right to life of unborn babies."
Katie Ascough launching the Love Both campaign for a No vote in the abortion referendum pic.twitter.com/AjyvpI2WQP— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 18, 2018
Aine Kierans said she's changed her mind on abortion after having scans when having her own child.
She said: "The baby was nine weeks old, and it was stretching and jumping... arms and legs and arms and feet were so clearly discernible."
Earlier another woman, Laura, described her own experience of travelling to the UK for an abortion - and argued why she believes repealing the Eighth Amendment will make medical care easier for women.
Speaking to the Pat Kenny Show, Laura - who is supporting the 'Together For Yes' campaign - observed: "The whole experience of even ending my pregnancy would have been different.
"Getting after care wouldn't have been as hard either. I wouldn't have been ashamed to admit to a GP or to a doctor in hospital that I had an abortion, and not feel like a criminal."
She added: "I do respect the right to life, totally. But sometimes when you're put in a situation, you have to make the best decision for yourself."
With just over five weeks to polling day, both sides continue to set out their stalls.
Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice