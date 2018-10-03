Louth murder trial hears from woman who found Martin Mulligan's body

The trial of a man accused of murdering a taxi driver in Co Louth has heard from a woman who came across the man's body after a night out.

Joseph Hillen from Glendesha Road, Forkhill in Co Armagh denies murdering married father of two Martin Mulligan in September 2015.

Margaret Connolly was on her way home from a night out in Dundalk with two friends, when they noticed an object on the road in front of them.

It was a foggy night but the road was well lit - and when they got closer, the car's headlights illuminated a man's body.

She said they got out to investigate and could not find any signs of life.

She said his eyes were open and his trousers were sapping with blood.

She said there was a lot of blood on his chest area and face too.

His taxi was found in a gateway a short distance away.

24-year-old Joseph Hillen denied ever meeting Mr Mulligan - but last July, he told Gardaí they fought on the road after he thought he had come across him illegally dumping.

He claimed he came at him with a knife that he managed to take from him and jabbed him twice with it.

He told them he was simply trying to protect himself.

The trial continues.