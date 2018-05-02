Lost in translation: Emmanuel Macron thanks Australian PM's 'delicious' wife

It appears to be a case of 'lost in translation' after the French president referred to the Australian prime minister's wife as "delicious".

While wrapping up a joint news conference at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Emmanuel Macron thanked Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy.

Sometimes translation is tough.

"I want to thank you for your welcome, you and your delicious wife" @EmmanuelMacron says to @TurnbullMalcolm pic.twitter.com/bIn6kokiYW — ABC Sydney (@abcsydney) May 2, 2018

Turning to Mr Turnbull, the French leader said: "I wanted to thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome - it was the perfect organisation of this trip... thank you very much Mr Prime Minister."

While the unusual error caused some confusion for some of those watching, the two men on the podium carried on as normal - sharing an enthusiastic handshake moments later.

I think President Macron just described Lucy Turnbull as "delicious" — Jamie Cummins (@jc_cummins) May 2, 2018

Some speculated that Mr Macron may have been translating the French word délicieux - which can mean 'delicious' in terms of food, but also 'delightful' more generally.

It is a rare English-language slip up for Mr Macron, who regularly delivers speeches and remarks in confident English.

During his recent US state visit, the French president addressed a joint session of Congress for almost an hour.