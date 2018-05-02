Lost in translation: Emmanuel Macron thanks Australian PM's 'delicious' wife

It is a rare English-language slip up for the French president

News
Lost in translation: Emmanuel Macron thanks Australian PM&#39;s &#39;delicious&#39; wife

Emmanuel Macron. Picture by: Pool/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

It appears to be a case of 'lost in translation' after the French president referred to the Australian prime minister's wife as "delicious".

While wrapping up a joint news conference at Kirribilli House in Sydney, Emmanuel Macron thanked Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy.

Turning to Mr Turnbull, the French leader said: "I wanted to thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome - it was the perfect organisation of this trip... thank you very much Mr Prime Minister."

While the unusual error caused some confusion for some of those watching, the two men on the podium carried on as normal - sharing an enthusiastic handshake moments later.

Some speculated that Mr Macron may have been translating the French word délicieux - which can mean 'delicious' in terms of food, but also 'delightful' more generally.

It is a rare English-language slip up for Mr Macron, who regularly delivers speeches and remarks in confident English.

During his recent US state visit, the French president addressed a joint session of Congress for almost an hour.


3 Related articles
Tree gifted from France to the US removed from the White House lawn

Tree gifted from France to the US removed from the White House lawn

French president urges US to remain open to the world

French president urges US to remain open to the world

Trump hails 'beautiful friendship' with France at administration's first state dinner

Trump hails 'beautiful friendship' with France at administration's first state dinner