Lorries park under US bridge to help man contemplating taking his own life

Several lorries parked under a bridge in the US state of Michigan to help a man who was contemplating taking his own life.

Michigan State Police blocked the road and diverted traffic after they received reports of a man on the bridge at about 1.00am on Tuesday.

Officers asked lorry drivers to assist them - and directed 13 of them to line up below the bridge to break his fall if he jumped.

The lorries waited there for four hours while police talked to the man.

He eventually walked off to waiting officers and received medical help.

Michigan State Police tweeted: "This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public.

"But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline."

Anyone affected by issues raised in this story can contact The Samaritans on 116-123, or email jo@samaritans.ie

Additional reporting: IRN