Full service on Luas Green Line won't resume until tomorrow morning

Full service on the Luas Green Line will not resume until tomorrow morning.

It comes after Storm Ali yesterday forced the suspension of services between Cowper and Dawson - a suspension which will now continue for the rest of the day.

The issue arose after an overhead wire in the Beechwood/Ranelagh area became entangled in a tram.

Luas operator Transdev said the incident caused "extensive damage", requiring the replacement of around 200 metres of overhead wire.

A Luas pantograph - the apparatus which connects the tram to the overhead wires - was also damaged.

In a statement this afternoon, Transdev said: "This maintenance work is significant and takes time.

"As a result the full line will not operate today – normal service will resume at 5.30am, Friday".

Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus and GoAhead Bus Route 175 will services are suspended.

Green Line trams will continue operating between Brides Glen and Cowper, as well as between Dawson and Broombridge.

The Luas Red Line is also operating as normal.