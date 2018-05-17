Limerick man dies after suffering catastrophic stroke in Turkey

An Irish man who suffered a life changing stroke in Turkey in February has died.

Liam McCarthy, who is from Limerick, suffered the stroke in Fethiye on February 28th and was taken to Isparta University Hospital.

The 52-year-old remained there in a critical condition on a life support machine since then.

However his sister Elaine said on Wednesday he had passed away.

She said he never regained consciousness.

Liam McCarthy | Image: gofundme.com

"Although we are heartbroken we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of friends, family and total strangers.

"Together we fought a good fight. Unfortunately it was not to be.

"Tonight Liam is at peace, his struggle is over", she added.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs, which has raised over €40,000.

His sisters Elaine and Dee had flown to Turkey to be with him.