Limerick hurling champions visit children's hospitals ahead of homecoming

The All Ireland Hurling champions from Limerick have taken time to visit children in hospital in Dublin, ahead of this evening's homecoming celebrations.

Following their 3-16 to 2-18 win against Galway yesterday, the victorious hurlers visited children and staff at both Crumlin and Temple Street hospital.

They brought the Liam McCarthy Cup along with them, posing for photographs.

The champions have arrived at Crumlin pic.twitter.com/8xcZREBCda — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) August 20, 2018

The victorious Limerick Hurlers visit the children in Temple Street Children's University Hospital with the Liam McCarthy Cup this morning including three-year-old John Paul and five-year-old Nora McDonagh from Dundalk

The hurlers are due to arrive back in Limerick this evening, and will take part in a special homecoming event at the Gaelic Grounds.

Tonight's celebration - which gets under way from 4pm, with the team expected to arrive after 6pm - will include performances by Beoga, The Blizzards and DJ Mark McCabe.

The senior champions are the first team to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup to Limerick in 45 years.