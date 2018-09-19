Limerick councillor John Loftus remanded on continuing bail over public order charges

A serving councillor on Limerick City and County Council has been remanded on continuing bail, charged with public order offences.

John Loftus - a non-party councillor - appeared in court Wednesday on foot of a summons, accused of three charges under the Public Order Act.

Mr Loftus (62), with an address at St John's Avenue, Mulgrave Street, is accused of engaging in threatening, insulting or abusive conduct towards Gardaí.

He is also alleged to have being intoxicated in a public place.

Gardaí also allege Mr Loftus failed to comply with the direction of a member of An Garda Síochána.

The three offences are all alleged to have occurred at Lord Edward Street, Limerick on May 26th 2018.

No evidence relating to any of the charges have yet being disclosed in court.

Mr Loftus, who is originally from Port Glasgow in Scotland, did not speak durning the brief court hearing.

At a prior court hearing, he was granted free legal aid.

Solicitor Darach McCarthy - who during a hearing on June 11th last, had previously sought a full disclosure of garda statements - told the court today he was still awaiting one Garda statement.

"For the most part it is (all) there…but there is one garda statement that is not forthcoming," Mr McCarthy added.

Prosecuting Sergeant John Moloney, of Henry Street Garda Station, said he was "not aware" of this delay.

Questioning why there had been a disclosure delay, Judge Marian O'Leary said: "It's a public order (case) dating back to June and the disclosure isn't all there?"

The judge warned "there will be no further adjournments" and remanded Mr Loftus to appear in court again on October 10th.

Reporting from David Raleigh