'Less than 20 jobs' expected to be lost at Ikea in Ireland as part of global job cuts

Ikea says less than 20 jobs are expected to be lost in its Irish operation as part of major global job cuts.

Over the next two years, the furniture company will cut up to 7,500 jobs across 30 countries.

The retailer - which operates a major store in Ballymun in Dublin, as well as an 'order and collect' site in Carrickmines - has said it is 'transforming' its business.

The company said in a statement this morning that 350 jobs out of 12,100 UK and Ireland roles may be made redundant.

However, a spokesperson said the impact here will be 'minimal'.

Claudia Marshall, IKEA Ireland Market Manager, said: "Building on many years of growth and as part of this transformation, we are assessing all parts of the organisation and simplifying to ensure that we stay relevant in the eyes of consumers.

"The impact on the Irish business is minimal and at this stage we anticipate that over the next 2 years, potentially less than 20 jobs out of the 730 in Ireland may be made redundant. We will work closely with all our co-workers to support them during this period of change.”

Ikea currently has around 160,000 employees worldwide.