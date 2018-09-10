Les Moonves resigns as head of CBS network in US amid sexual misconduct allegations

The CEO and Chairman of US network CBS, Les Moonves, has resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr Moonves has led the corporation for 15 years.

Claims of misconduct first emerged in the summer in an investigation by the New Yorker's Ronan Farrow, with six women detailing alleged harassment by the executive.

The allegations included descriptions of "forcible touching or kissing".

On Sunday, further allegations emerged in another article by Mr Farrow, with six more women detailing alleged sexual harassment or assault.

Mr Moonves denied the 'appalling accusations' - telling the New Yorker he had "consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS", adding that he has "never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women".

The article reported that Mr Moonves had been negotiating his departure from CBS in the wake of the previous allegations.

In a statement on Sunday, however, CBS confirmed that Mr Moonves was departing 'effective immediately'.

The company said: "Moonves and CBS will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.

"The donation, which will be made immediately, has been deducted from any severance benefits that may be due Moonves following the Board’s ongoing independent investigation."

The statement adds: "Moonves will not receive any severance benefits at this time (other than certain fully accrued and vested compensation and benefits); any payments to be made in the future will depend upon the results of the independent investigation and subsequent Board evaluation."

Joseph Ianniello, the company's chief operating officer, will replace Mr Moonves as acting CEO.

CBS is one of the largest TV networks in the US, and airs shows such as The Price Is Right, NCIS, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and The Big Bang Theory.