Leo Varadkar named on Time '100 Most Influential People' list

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been named among the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Mr Varadkar previously made the cover of the publication last July.

He joins others on the list such as Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Fox News host Sean Hannity and Robert Mueller - who is leading the US probe looking into alleged Russian interference in the presidenital election.

Leo Varadkar on the July 24th 2017 over | Photograph by Nick Ballon for TIME

In a piece about Mr Varadkar for the magazine, journalist Philip Ryan says: "When Ireland finally decriminalized homosexuality in 1993, the Catholic Church still had a firm grip on the state's affairs.

"Divorce was illegal, and its abortion laws were deeply entrenched as some of the most conservative in the West.

"Twenty-five years on, Ireland is a very different place—symbolized by the rise of its new leader, Leo Varadkar."

He adds: "The openly gay son of an Indian immigrant, Varadkar decided to come out publicly in the run-up to the world's first marriage-equality referendum.

"Today the once anti-abortion politician is campaigning to significantly liberalize the country’s abortion laws."

It also touches on Mr Varadkar being at the centre of EU negotiations on Brexit - while also facing "a major housing and homelessness crisis".

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny also appeared on a Time magazine cover back in 2012 - while former President Mary Robinson was named as one of its most influential people back in 2005.