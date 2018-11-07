Leo Varadkar in Finland for Brexit talks

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is travelling to Finland for bilateral meetings on Brexit.

He will be joined by the Minister for European Affairs, Helen McEntee

Mr Varadkar will hold talks with Finish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Juri Sipilä.

Finland takes on the EU presidency in the second half of 2019.

The meetings, which will focus on Brexit, December's European Council, and the forthcoming Finnish presidency.

They are also likely to discuss the future of Europe, migration, security, and a number of economic issues.

Mr Varadkar will also thank Mr Niinistö and Mr Sipilä for Finland's ongoing strong solidarity on Brexit.

Later today, he will also attend a networking event with business, academic and Irish community representatives.

The Governmnt says Finland is "an important strategic partner for Ireland" and will chair a number of discussions when it holds the EU presidency next year.

It comes as opposition parties here have slammed the Taoiseach for opening the door to a so-called 'review' of any backstop deal on the Irish border.

In a call with the British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, Mr Varadkar said he would be open to considering a 'review mechanism' within the backstop.

All sides in Brexit talks have already agreed to sign up to a backstop that would prevent a return to a hard border in Ireland in all circumstances.

However, stark differences remain on how this should be worded.

He noted that the backstop cannot be time-limited and rejected any wording that would allow the UK to unilaterally pull out of the agreement.

However, opposition parties have warned that the inclusion of any kind of review mechanism marks a softening of Ireland's position.