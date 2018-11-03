Leicester players to travel to Thailand for owner's memorial

Leicester City Football Club players will travel to Thailand for the funeral of the club's owner later today.

The players will travel after playing their first game since the death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – who was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash last week.

The chopper came down in a car park outside the club’s King Power Stadium after last week’s match against West Ham.

A minute's silence will be held before today’s game with Cardiff City to remember all five people.

Many of the players were very close to Mr Srivaddhanaprabha and manager Claude Puel has said the result is not important - what matters is that they honour Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's memory.

“I have 27 players in the squad,” he said.

“All the players together are ready to give their best, 100%, just to remember the owner on the pitch.”

Leicester City players gather to look at the tributes at Leicester City Football Club, 02-11-2018. Image: Nigel French/PA Wire

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha died along with two of his staff members, Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare and pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

During the past week, thousands of flowers have been laid outside the stadium and a book of condolence has been opened to honour the club chairman whose generosity touched the lives of so many in Leicester.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha bought the club, paid off its debts and fulfilled the dreams of fans by leading them to a Premier League title against the odds.

Memorial services for Mr Srivaddhanaprabha are due to get under way today with prayers at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok.

In keeping with Thai tradition, the funeral is expected to last a week.

Workers prepare the Buddhist funeral for Thai billionaire and Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at Debsirindrawas Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 02-11-2018. Image: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

Many Leicester players including striker Jamie Vardy, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and captain Wes Morgan are due to fly to Thailand to support their chairman's family after they have finished the game in Cardiff.

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's generosity extended far beyond his football club: he gave £2m to the Leicester Hospitals Charity - the charity's largest gift. The money is being spent on children's care and will be used to create a new paediatric intensive care unit.

The chairman of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust Karamjit Singh said Mr Srivaddhanaprabha also gave his time, including inviting ill children and their families into the director's box to watch games.

He said: "We also had some of the players from the club coming here on his birthday and effectively organising a birthday party."

Kim Moorman's daughter Emily, six, has needed hospital treatment every few weeks since she was born prematurely.

Ms Moorman said the money Mr Srivaddhanaprabha put into the service "just means so much."

"When you've got a child who needs help, especially Emily's had a lot of complications since she's been little, and for someone just to give the money and you don't really know that they're doing that - you know they don't want any gratitude for it - it just means an awful lot to everybody."

With reporting from IRN ...