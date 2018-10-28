Leicester City owner confirmed dead after helicopter crash

The football community's been left in mourning after confirmation Leicester City's owner was among five people killed in a helicopter crash.

It's now known that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the aircraft when it came down in a car park at the club after last night's Premier League draw with West Ham.

Floral tributes are being left at the King Power Stadium - as investigations into the cause continue.

Leicestershire Police says it is supporting the AAIB in its investigation, liaising closely with Leicester City Football Club as enquiries continue.