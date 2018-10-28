Leicester City owner confirmed dead after helicopter crash

UK air accident watchdog launches investigation
The football community's been left in mourning after confirmation Leicester City's owner was among five people killed in a helicopter crash.
It's now known that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was on board the aircraft when it came down in a car park at the club after last night's Premier League draw with West Ham.
Floral tributes are being left at the King Power Stadium - as investigations into the cause continue.
Leicestershire Police says it is supporting the AAIB in its investigation, liaising closely with Leicester City Football Club as enquiries continue.