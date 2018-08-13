Leaving Cert students 'rely heavily' on rote learning and memory, study warns

A new study has warned that Leaving Certificate students rely on rote learning and memory recall to get through exams.

Research carried out at DCU's Institute of Education and completed at Trinity College Dublin examined how current teaching methods prepare students for the future.

It found that 'higher order intellectual skills' - such as problem solving, critical thinking and creativity - were 'largely absent' in examination papers in many subjects.

Biology and Agricultural Science were among the subjects that 'leaned heavily' towards memory recall skills.

The results also indicate that "heavy focus on the recall of 'factual' knowledge in Biology (73%) raises questions about the appropriateness of the subject as a basis for pursuing third level programmes in life sciences which focus on the scientific methods."

Art, English and Music were papers found to have elements of analysis and creativity.

Students also told researchers that predicting questions and preparing/learning answers was the most effective method for good results.

According to the findings, this also gives an advantage to students who can afford grinds and extra classes - a situation that the researchers suggest "perpetuates the socio-economic divide in academic achievement".

The report's author Dr Denise Burns believes the Leaving Cert is an inefficient and stressful way to learn.

She said: "The Leaving Cert as it is at the moment is a memory test, with an emphasis on rote learning and memory recall.

"If you want a career winning pub quizzes, that's grand - but if you want a career doing something else, that's not so good."

She added: "You need other skills as well... and that's where we are letting down our young people. We're not helping them to develop a range of good intellectual skills."