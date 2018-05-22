Leaflets calling for No vote removed from Dublin's Mater Hospital

The Mater Hospital in Dublin has removed several leaflets from inside the main entrance that were advocating a No vote in the Eighth Amendment referendum.

The leaflets, from the the Love Both organisation, were placed alongside other health information booklets in the Rare Diseases Unit.

The booklets were placed in with official health information documents | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The Ireland-East Hospital Group has confirmed the leaflets were put in the stands without their approval or knowledge.

A spokesperson confirmed they have since been removed.