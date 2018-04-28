Launch of Cervical Check helpline hit by technical glitch

The launch of a helpline for anybody with concerns about the cervical screening programme has been hit with technical issues.

Health Minister Simon Harris announced the helpline was due to open at 9am this morning.

Cervical Screening Helpline open from 9am this morning - 1800 45 45 55. Senior team meeting again this morning to review progress on actions put in place — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 28, 2018

However, calls to the helpline shortly after the planned launch were met with a message stating it was only open between Monday and Friday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said they are working to fix the issue as soon as possible.

Minister Harris admitted it was the 'last thing anyone needed'.

Technical glitch with CervicalCheck helpline call centre. The last thing anyone needed, I know. Expect it to be fixed very shortly. Will update here — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 28, 2018

Cervical Check

The helpline is one of a number of measures announced amid concerns over Cervical Check.

The Department of Health yesterday confirmed that a senior medical team had been sent in to take charge of the programme.

Health Minister Simon Harris said yesterday he currently cannot have confidence in the managers of the screening programme.

Minister Harris ordered a full review of the programme earlier this week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he thinks most of the affected patients have been informed, but added "we are going to make sure we establish the facts of this affair".

It was amid revelations that more than 200 reviews of tests suggested women with cervical cancer should have received 'earlier intervention'.

Those figures were released after Vicky Phelan's case this week highlighted the issue.

Ms Phelan settled a case against a US lab on Wednesday, after being wrongly informed in 2011 that she had the all clear.

Three years later, a review found the results were incorrect.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer around the same time, but she only found out about that review last year.