Latest Exchequer figures show deficit of €823m

New Exchequer figures show the Government recorded a deficit of €823m to the end of June.

This compares to a surplus of €2,485m for the same period last year.

But the Department of Finance says when adjusted for AIB share sale in June 2017, the exchequer balance has an annual decrease of €323m.

Meanwhile tax revenues are up 5.4% year-on-year to €24,941m.

Gross expenditure on public services and infrastructure is also up 7.6% year-on-year.

The Departments of Finance and Public Expenditure claim the second quarter tax revenues "provide a level of confidence that the Budget 2018 target of €54,175m will be achieved."

Non-tax revenue of €2,466m was up 12.5%, or €273m, year-on-year due to an increase in the surplus income from the Central Bank.

Capital resources of €969m were down 75.5% - or €2,990m - year-on-year after a base effect of the AIB share sale last June.