'Last batch' of Electric Picnic 2019 tickets to go on sale on Monday

Tickets for next year's Electric Picnic will go on sale on Monday morning.

Early bird tickets for the annual festival in Stadbally, Co Laois went on sale in September and sold out within hours.

The 'last batch' of tickets will now go on sale from 9am on Monday, with organisers saying it will also be the last chance to get tickets at the current VAT rate.

Next year's festival - which will take place between 30th August and 1st September - will see a capacity increase of 2,500 people, meaning there'll be space for a total of 57,500 festival-goers.

Electric Picnic 2018 was a sold-out event, and headlined by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Massive Attack and The Prodigy.

Details of next year's line-up will be revealed in the New Year.