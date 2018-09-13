Labour calls for investigation into who was responsible for Cervical Check failings

The Labour Party is calling for an investigation into exactly who was responsible for the failures highlighted by the Scally Report into the Cervical Check scandal.

In his 170 page report, Dr Gabriel Scally found a ‘whole systems failure’ at Cervical Check.

His investigation uncovered a "demonstrable deficit of clear governance” at the State’s cervical cancer screening programmes as a whole and “serious gaps” in expertise among staff at Cervical Check.

Dr Scally said he does not believe there is any need for a State Commission of Inquiry, however, On The Pat Kenny Show, Labour’s health spokesperson Alan Kelly said some form of analysis is required.

“I believe that Dr Scally should be kept on to oversee the recommendations,” he said.

“You ask me about a Commission of Investigation – I think we have probably moved on from that based on Scally’s report and the depth of the report.

“I do believe firmly we need some form of investigation in relation to how this transpired.

“Maybe Dr Scally himself, possibly aided by a judge – we may have to bring in a small piece of legislation – may be able to conduct an analysis into, who did what; where, when and why.

“I believe that is absolutely necessary.”

The Scally Report examines the cases of 209 women who received false negative results from the State’s national screening programme – and were not informed when the issues were brought to light by an internal audit.

Dr Scally said the women caught up in the scandal had told him of meeting with doctors that revealed a culture of ‘paternalism verging on misogyny’ amongst oncologists in Ireland.

He said the manner in which they were eventually informed of their diagnoses “in many cases varied from unsatisfactory and inappropriate, to damaging, hurtful and offensive.”

On Newstalk Breakfast, Fianna Fáil health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly said the victims of the scandal should be the Government’s top priority.

He said those affected should be given time to consider the report – with an inquiry to follow if they have further questions.

“At the heart of these women not being given the information they should have been give was a paternalistic view that said other people know best,” he said.

“Let’s actually listen to these people.

“If they read the report, they digest it and - I imagine - talk to each other and say, ‘do you know what, let’s get on with implementing this and having the best screening programme in the world’ – great.

“If they come back and say, ‘there are still really serious questions left unanswered and we want some form of inquiry to answer those questions’ – my belief is that what we should do.”

Dr Scally made 50 recommendations to be implemented as soon as possible and he wants the Government to review this in three months time.

Fianna Fáil has pledge to work with the Government to get the measures implemented in full as quickly as possible.