Labour "absolutely united behind" Brendan Howlin following marathon debate

Brendan Howlin appears to have done enough to stave off a challenge to his leadership of the Labour Party at a marathon meeting last night.

The Labour leader faced tough criticism at the party think-in in Drogheda last night.

Over four and a half hours, the Wexford TD heard from disgruntled party members who accused him of failing to connect with the public.

Key party members voiced their support for him last night – with TDs and Senators insisting the leadership issue has now been put to bed.

Councillors who had called for his resignation were present at the meeting, with some party members warning that the party needs a change of direction.

When they tell journalists a meeting is ‘private’ pic.twitter.com/Ve7VMRn2Xu — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) September 16, 2018

After the debate, the Wexford TD said he was energised after hearing from his party colleagues noting that, “I think you will find that everybody will be in step with a common objective from tonight.”

Writing on Twitter this morning, he described it as a four-and-a-half hour “example of democracy in action.”

He said 40 people spoke on a range of topics including the leadership, values, policies and party operations.

He said there was “great energy” on display at the meeting with a “united party” coming out the other side.

Labour health spokesperson Alan Kelly with party leader Brendan Howlin

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has done more than anyone in the parliamentary party to suggest there should be a leadership change.

However, he didn't call for Mr Howlin to resign - and said the future is about changing the perceptions of the party

After the meeting, a number of other TDs and Senators said the party was “absolutely united” behind Deputy Howlin as leader.

Cllr Mick Duff was one of the most vocal critics of Brendan Howlin. However, even he seemed content after the meeting.

Deputy Kelly was one of a number of members to call on Labour TDs and Senators to do more to energise the party – and criticised their lack of play in the media.